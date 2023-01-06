Le Mars Gehlen Catholic sprints past Hinton 78-61

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic pushed past Hinton for a 78-61 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Hinton played in a 66-54 game on February 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
