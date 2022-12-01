Le Mars Gehlen Catholic tops Cherokee 69-55

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic put together a victorious gameplan to stop Cherokee 69-55 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 1.
Last season, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Cherokee squared off with December 2, 2021 at Cherokee Washington High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.