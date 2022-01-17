Le Mars Gehlen Catholic tops Moville Woodbury Central 63-51

Stretched out and finally snapped, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic put just enough pressure on Moville Woodbury Central to earn a 63-51 victory on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 11, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Moville Woodbury Central took on Ida Grove OA-Bcig on January 11 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
