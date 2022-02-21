 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LeMars claims gritty victory against Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54-47

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but LeMars wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 54-47 over Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lemars High on February 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

LeMars made the first move by forging a 19-14 margin over Sergeant Bluff-Luton after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' leverage showed as they carried a 31-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 14, LeMars faced off against South Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on South Sioux City on February 15 at South Sioux City High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: West vs North Class 4A Substate 1 boys basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News