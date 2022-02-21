LeMars claims gritty victory against Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54-47

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but LeMars wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 54-47 over Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lemars High on February 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

LeMars made the first move by forging a 19-14 margin over Sergeant Bluff-Luton after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' leverage showed as they carried a 31-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

