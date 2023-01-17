 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

LeMars comes up short in matchup with Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40-23

Sergeant Bluff-Luton notched a win on the victory belt after defeating LeMars 40-23 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 17.

Last season, LeMars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton squared off with February 21, 2022 at LeMars High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Sergeant Bluff-Luton faced off against Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and LeMars took on Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley on January 10 at LeMars High School. Click here for a recap.

