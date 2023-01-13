LeMars comes up short in matchup with Sioux City S.C. East 60-46

Saddled up and ready to go, Sioux City S.C. East spurred past LeMars 60-46 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 13.
Last season, Sioux City S.C. East and LeMars faced off on February 8, 2022 at Sioux City East High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Omaha Burke and LeMars took on Sioux City S.C. West on January 6 at LeMars High School. For results, click here.
