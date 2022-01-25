LeMars knocks off Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 59-56

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that LeMars passed in a 59-56 victory at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's expense in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 18, LeMars faced off against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took on Sioux City S.C. East on January 18 at Sioux City East High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
