LeMars prevails over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 83-47

It was a tough night for Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson which was overmatched by LeMars in this 83-47 verdict.

LeMars drew first blood by forging a 19-17 margin over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened an enormous 47-29 gap over the Yellow Jackets at halftime.

LeMars stormed to a 67-42 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 16-5 scoring edge in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.