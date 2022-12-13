LeMars prevails over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 83-47

It was a tough night for Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson which was overmatched by LeMars in this 83-47 verdict.
LeMars drew first blood by forging a 19-17 margin over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson after the first quarter.
The Bulldogs opened an enormous 47-29 gap over the Yellow Jackets at halftime.
LeMars stormed to a 67-42 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bulldogs held on with a 16-5 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Last season, LeMars and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson faced off on January 28, 2022 at LeMars High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, LeMars faced off against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson took on Sioux City S.C. East on December 6 at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High School. For more, click here.
