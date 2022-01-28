LeMars routs Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 71-24

LeMars rolled past Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson for a comfortable 71-24 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 21, LeMars faced off against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson took on Sioux City S.C. East on January 21 at Sioux City East High School. For more, click here.
