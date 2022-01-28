 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LeMars routs Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 71-24

  • 0

LeMars rolled past Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson for a comfortable 71-24 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 21, LeMars faced off against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson took on Sioux City S.C. East on January 21 at Sioux City East High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

East girls defeat West

East girls defeat West

SIOUX CITY-- The Sioux City East High School girls basketball team came out with a 24 point victory on Monday night, when the Black Raiders to…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrestling highlights from MRAC tournament championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News