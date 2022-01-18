 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LeMars topples Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43-37

  • 0

LeMars found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43-37 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 18.

In recent action on January 11, LeMars faced off against Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on Denison-Schleswig on January 13 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For more, click here.

LeMars hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 24-20 advantage in the frame.

The Bulldogs opened with a 19-17 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News