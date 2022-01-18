LeMars topples Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43-37

LeMars found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43-37 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 18.
In recent action on January 11, LeMars faced off against Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on Denison-Schleswig on January 13 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For more, click here.
LeMars hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 24-20 advantage in the frame.
The Bulldogs opened with a 19-17 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.