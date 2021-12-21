LeMars utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Harrisburg 56-51

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before LeMars could edge Harrisburg 56-51 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 21.
Recently on December 9 , LeMars squared up on Hull Western Christian in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
LeMars avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 56-51 stretch over the final period.
