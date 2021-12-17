Marcus MMCRU designs winning blueprint on Akron-Westfield 60-49

Saddled up and ready to go, Marcus MMCRU spurred past Akron-Westfield 60-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Akron-Westfield came from behind to grab the advantage 23-22 at half over Marcus MMCRU.
The Westerners started on steady ground by forging a 17-13 lead over the Royals at the end of the first quarter.
In recent action on December 9, Marcus MMCRU faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Akron-Westfield took on Remsen St. Mary's on December 3 at Akron-Westfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
