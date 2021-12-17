Marcus MMCRU designs winning blueprint on Akron-Westfield 60-49

Saddled up and ready to go, Marcus MMCRU spurred past Akron-Westfield 60-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Akron-Westfield came from behind to grab the advantage 23-22 at half over Marcus MMCRU.

The Westerners started on steady ground by forging a 17-13 lead over the Royals at the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

