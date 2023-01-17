 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Marcus MMCRU knocks off Akron-Westfield 54-51

  • 0

Marcus MMCRU survived Akron-Westfield in a 54-51 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 17.

The start wasn't the problem for Akron-Westfield, as it began with a 14-8 edge over Marcus MMCRU through the end of the first quarter.

The Westerners constructed a bold start that built a 30-19 gap on the Royals heading into the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Marcus MMCRU and Akron-Westfield locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as the Royals outscored the Westerners 17-14 in the final quarter.

Last season, Akron-Westfield and Marcus MMCRU faced off on January 18, 2022 at Akron-Westfield High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

In recent action on January 12, Akron-Westfield faced off against Alcester-Hudson. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East vs Heelan basketball action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News