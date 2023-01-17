Marcus MMCRU knocks off Akron-Westfield 54-51

Marcus MMCRU survived Akron-Westfield in a 54-51 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 17.

The start wasn't the problem for Akron-Westfield, as it began with a 14-8 edge over Marcus MMCRU through the end of the first quarter.

The Westerners constructed a bold start that built a 30-19 gap on the Royals heading into the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Marcus MMCRU and Akron-Westfield locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as the Royals outscored the Westerners 17-14 in the final quarter.

