Marcus MMCRU's convoy passes Correctionville River Valley 67-55

Playing with a winning hand, Marcus MMCRU trumped Correctionville River Valley 67-55 on January 23 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Correctionville River Valley and Marcus MMCRU faced off on January 24, 2022 at Marcus MMCRU. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 17, Correctionville River Valley faced off against Kingsley-Pierson and Marcus MMCRU took on Akron-Westfield on January 17 at Marcus MMCRU. For more, click here.
