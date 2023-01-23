 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marcus MMCRU's convoy passes Correctionville River Valley 67-55

Playing with a winning hand, Marcus MMCRU trumped Correctionville River Valley 67-55 on January 23 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Last season, Correctionville River Valley and Marcus MMCRU faced off on January 24, 2022 at Marcus MMCRU. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 17, Correctionville River Valley faced off against Kingsley-Pierson and Marcus MMCRU took on Akron-Westfield on January 17 at Marcus MMCRU. For more, click here.

