MOC-Floyd Valley defeats Okoboji despite Lorenzen's 53 points

MILFORD, Iowa-- The MOC-Floyd Valley High School boys basketball team defeated Okoboji on Tuesday night in double overtime by a score of 80-77.

The Dutch escaped with the victory despite an outstanding performance from Okoboji senior Lucas Lorenzen. Lorenzen scored 53 points for the Pioneers, while MOC-Floyd Valley was led by Jesse Van Kalsbeek on offense, with 33 points.

In the first half, MOC-Floyd Valley erased a five point Pioneers lead to head into the first half up 25-21. But the Pioneers scored 18 points in the third to head in the fourth with a 39-38 lead. In the fourth quarter, the Dutch outscored Okoboji, 24-23, as regulation ended in a 62-62 tie.

After the first overtime, the game was still tied, 67-67.

The Dutch finally came out with the win with 13 points scored in the second overtime, for an 80-77 win.

"Overall, we thought we showed good heart and composure tonight through all the intense moments of the game," Okoboji head coach Ryan Stumbo said. "We played incredibly hard and had several opportunities to come out with the win, and as a coach, that is all you can ask for. Lucas Lorenzen absolutely poured himself into the game tonight and deserves a tremendous amount of credit."

Sioux City East 59, Bishop Heelan 55: The East High School boys basketball team grinded out a 59-55 win over Bishop Heelan on Tuesday night, and it earned its ninth win of the season.

The game was tied at 30-30 at the half.

East scored 19 third-quarter points, while Heelan outscored the Black Raiders 13-10 during the fourth quarter.

Ben Jackson and Cole Ritchie each scored 11 points to lead the Black Raiders, while Matt Noll and Nick Miller each had 14 points to lead the Crusaders.

Ritchie also led the Black Raiders with seven rebounds.

Bie Ruei also scored nine points for East.

GTRA 63, Alta-Aurelia 36: The Titans burst out to an early lead in the first quarter, out-scoring Alta-Aurelia, 17-4, and scored 12 more points in the second quarter to take a 29-15 halftime lead.

In the second half, the Titans outscored the Warriors, 34-21. Jack Bloom and Lane Kraemer each had eight points, while Tanner Randall was close behind with seven. Cameron Stites led the Titans with six rebounds.

Boyden-Hull 61, Central Lyon 55: The Boyden-Hull boys defeated Central Lyon on Tuesday, 61-55, as an explosive second quarter from the Comets erased an early Lions’ advantage, and put the Comets firmly in control.

After getting out to a 36-24 lead, Boyden-Hull outscored Central Lyon, 31-25, improving to 11-1 on the season.

West Sioux 72, Gehlen Catholic 66: The West Sioux High School boys took down Gehlen Catholic on Tuesday by a score of 72-66 score. Junior Mason Coppock led the Falcons with 25 points and 10 assists on the day for a double-double, while Carter Bultman had 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

Coppock also led the Falcons with eight rebounds, while Bultman had seven.

Gehlen Catholic had three players finish with double-digit points, led by Carter DeRocher, with 17. Keaten Bonderson had 16 points on the night, while Ryan Augustine had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

West Sioux now has a 7-2 overall record, while Gehlen Catholic is 10-4.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 72, Sioux City North 27: The Sioux City North High school boys fell to 1-2 on the season Tuesday with a 72-27 loss to Council Bluffs Lincoln. The Lynx pulled ahead by scoring 19 points in the first quarter, and then outscored the Stars in the second quarter, 24-2, to take a 43-11 halftime lead.

The Stars were then outscored, 29-16, in the second half, to claim the 45 point victory.

North will host Bishop Heelan on Friday.

Unity Christian 66, Hinton 57: The Unity Christian boys took down Hinton on Tuesday by a score of 66-57, despite a huge performance by Hinton senior Caleb Holmes.

The Knights roared out to a lead in the second quarter, breaking a 14-14 tie with a 22-point second. At halftime, the Knights led the Blackhawks, 36-25.

Hinton outscored Unity Christian in the second half, 32-30, but Unity's lead held up for the win.

Holmes scored 38 points for Hinton on 11-of-21 shooting, with seven 3-pointers and nine free throws.

For Unity, senior James Bouma led the way with 23 points, also with seven 3-pointers. Jacob Van Donge had 14 points for the Knights.

Sioux Central 74, Emmetsburg 42: The Sioux Central boys dominated Emmetsburg on Wednesday night by a score of 74-42, as junior Jacob Hargens led the Rebels with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Close behind him was Ethan MIlls and Carter Boettcher with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Mills 17 points came with three 3-pointers. Jacob Hargens had eight rebounds, while Boettcher had eight assists.

Winnebago 59, Ponca 49: The Winnebago High school basketball team defeated Ponca by a score of 59-49 on Tuesday, as the home team Indians rode a strong first half to victory.

The Indians outscored Ponca in the first half, 30-21, and then held on for a 10-point victory by scoring 29 more points in the final two quarters.

No stats were available for Winnebago, but Taylor Korth led Ponca with 13 points scored, along with a team-high five rebounds.

Wynot 65, Creighton 47: The Wynot boys basketball team came out of Tuesday night with a 65-47 win over Creighton, as three players scored in double digits for the Blue Devils.

Dylan Heine and Charlie Schroeder each had 14 points for Wynot, while Chase Schroeder had 13. Charlie Schoeder led the way for the Blue Devils, with seven rebounds.

Cade Hammer led Creighton with 15 points and six rebounds.

