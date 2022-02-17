 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moville Woodbury Central clips Le Mars Gehlen Catholic in tight victory 65-59

With little to no wiggle room, Moville Woodbury Central nosed past Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 65-59 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 7, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic faced off against Hawarden West Sioux and Moville Woodbury Central took on Remsen St. Mary's on February 7 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

