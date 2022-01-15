 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Moville Woodbury Central earns solid win over Kingsley-Pierson 61-42

  • 0

Moville Woodbury Central handed Kingsley-Pierson a tough 61-42 loss on January 15 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 10, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Hinton and Moville Woodbury Central took on Wakefield on January 6 at Wakefield High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morningside vs Doane women's basketball highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News