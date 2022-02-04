Moville Woodbury Central gallops past Holstein Ridge View 65-49

Playing with a winning hand, Moville Woodbury Central trumped Holstein Ridge View 65-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 4.
In recent action on January 28, Moville Woodbury Central faced off against Onawa West Monona and Holstein Ridge View took on Sloan Westwood on January 28 at Sloan Westwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
