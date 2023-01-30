Moville Woodbury Central holds off Mapleton MVAOCOU 47-45

Moville Woodbury Central eventually plied victory away from Mapleton MVAOCOU 47-45 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The last time Moville Woodbury Central and Mapleton MVAOCOU played in a 67-39 game on December 14, 2021. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 20, Mapleton MVAOCOU faced off against Sloan Westwood . For a full recap, click here. Moville Woodbury Central took on Hull Trinity Christian on January 23 at Hull Trinity Christian High School. For results, click here.
