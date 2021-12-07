Moville Woodbury Central imposes its will on Lawton-Bronson 73-48

Moville Woodbury Central painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Lawton-Bronson's defense for a 73-48 win at Moville Woodbury Central High on December 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 2, Moville Woodbury Central faced off against Hartley H-M-S and Lawton-Bronson took on Kingsley-Pierson on November 30 at Kingsley-Pierson High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.