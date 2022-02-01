 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Moville Woodbury Central squeezes past Sloan Westwood 70-64

  • 0

A tight-knit tilt turned in Moville Woodbury Central's direction just enough to squeeze past Sloan Westwood 70-64 in Iowa boys basketball on February 1.

In recent action on January 21, Sloan Westwood faced off against Mapleton MVAOCOU and Moville Woodbury Central took on Hull Trinity Christian on January 24 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News