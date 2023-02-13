Onawa West Monona weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 72-66 victory against Sloan Westwood for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 13.

The last time Onawa West Monona and Sloan Westwood played in a 58-45 game on February 4, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 6, Onawa West Monona faced off against Kingsley-Pierson . For more, click here. Sloan Westwood took on Woodbine on February 7 at Sloan Westwood High School. For a full recap, click here.

