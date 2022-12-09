 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Needlepoint: Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic sews up Hull Western Christian in slim triumph 66-62

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic nipped Hull Western Christian 66-62 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Hull Western Christian and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic played in a 79-44 game on January 29, 2022. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 2, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with Sioux City S.C. East in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

