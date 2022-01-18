Nerve-racking affair ends with Akron-Westfield on top of Marcus MMCRU 55-52

Akron-Westfield upended Marcus MMCRU for a narrow 55-52 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 13 , Akron-Westfield squared up on Alcester-Hudson in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Akron-Westfield's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 27-16 scoring edge over Marcus MMCRU.
Marcus MMCRU came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Akron-Westfield 36-28.
The Westerners' offense jumped to a 24-19 lead over the Royals at halftime.
Akron-Westfield opened with a 13-12 advantage over Marcus MMCRU through the first quarter.
