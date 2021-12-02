Nerve-racking affair ends with Treynor on top of Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 50-46

Treynor posted a tight 50-46 win over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in Iowa boys basketball on December 2.
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Treynor put the game on ice.
Treynor registered a 23-13 advantage at half over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic.
