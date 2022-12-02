Never a doubt: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln breezes past Sioux City S.C. North 71-42

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 71-42 explosion on Sioux City S.C. North during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln drew first blood by forging a 22-10 margin over Sioux City S.C. North after the first quarter.

The Lynx's shooting roared in front for a 37-21 lead over the Stars at the half.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln pulled to a 57-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lynx avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-9 stretch over the fourth quarter.

