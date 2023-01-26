 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Never a doubt: Paullina South O'Brien breezes past Hinton 78-37

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Paullina South O'Brien put away Hinton 78-37 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 26.

Last season, Hinton and Paullina South O'Brien squared off with February 3, 2022 at Hinton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Paullina South O'Brien faced off against Akron-Westfield and Hinton took on Sioux City Siouxland Christian on January 21 at Sioux City Siouxland Christian High School. For more, click here.

