Wins don't come more convincing than the way Paullina South O'Brien put away Hinton 78-37 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 26.
Last season, Hinton and Paullina South O'Brien squared off with February 3, 2022 at Hinton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Paullina South O'Brien faced off against Akron-Westfield and Hinton took on Sioux City Siouxland Christian on January 21 at Sioux City Siouxland Christian High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.