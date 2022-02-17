Newell-Fonda earns solid win over Kingsley-Pierson 69-50

Newell-Fonda trucked Kingsley-Pierson on the road to a 69-50 victory at Newell-Fonda High on February 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Recently on February 11 , Kingsley-Pierson squared up on Marcus MMCRU in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.