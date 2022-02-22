Newell-Fonda pulls python act on Moville Woodbury Central 71-51

Yes, Newell-Fonda looked superb in beating Moville Woodbury Central, but no autographs please after its 71-51 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 17, Newell-Fonda faced off against Kingsley-Pierson and Moville Woodbury Central took on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic on February 17 at Le Mars Gehlen Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
