No pain, no gain: Kingsley-Pierson overcomes Holstein Ridge View 53-43

Kingsley-Pierson had its hands full but finally brushed off Holstein Ridge View 53-43 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Kingsley-Pierson drew first blood by forging a 11-7 margin over Holstein Ridge View after the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a tight 21-15 gap over the Raptors at the half.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Panthers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 22-18 final quarter, too.

