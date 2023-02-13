Riding a wave of production, LeMars surfed over Sioux Center 66-54 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time LeMars and Sioux Center played in a 68-62 game on January 3, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 7, LeMars faced off against Sioux City S.C. East. For results, click here.

