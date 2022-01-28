No quarter given: Holstein Ridge View puts down Sloan Westwood 57-33

Holstein Ridge View earned a convincing 57-33 win over Sloan Westwood for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 28.
In recent action on January 21, Sloan Westwood faced off against Mapleton MVAOCOU and Holstein Ridge View took on Moville Woodbury Central on January 21 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
