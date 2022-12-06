No quarter given: Remsen St. Mary's puts down Paullina South O'Brien 67-41

Remsen St. Mary's ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Paullina South O'Brien 67-41 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 6.

Remsen St. Mary's opened with a 15-9 advantage over Paullina South O'Brien through the first quarter.

The Hawks opened a close 29-23 gap over the Wolverines at the intermission.

Remsen St. Mary's thundered to a 49-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 18-12 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.