 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

No quarter given: Remsen St. Mary's puts down Paullina South O'Brien 67-41

  • 0

Remsen St. Mary's ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Paullina South O'Brien 67-41 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 6.

Remsen St. Mary's opened with a 15-9 advantage over Paullina South O'Brien through the first quarter.

The Hawks opened a close 29-23 gap over the Wolverines at the intermission.

Remsen St. Mary's thundered to a 49-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 18-12 points differential.

Last season, Remsen St. Mary's and Paullina South O'Brien squared off with February 22, 2022 at Remsen St. Mary's High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News