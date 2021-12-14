 Skip to main content
No quarter given: Sloan Westwood puts down Lawton-Bronson 61-39

Sloan Westwood's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Lawton-Bronson during a 61-39 blowout in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 14.

In recent action on December 7, Sloan Westwood faced off against Kingsley-Pierson and Lawton-Bronson took on Moville Woodbury Central on December 7 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

