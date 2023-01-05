North Sioux City Dakota Valley wins tense tussle with LeMars 60-55

A sigh of relief filled the air in North Sioux City Dakota Valley's locker room after a trying 60-55 test with LeMars on January 5 in South Dakota boys high school basketball action.
Last season, North Sioux City Dakota Valley and LeMars faced off on January 6, 2022 at North Sioux City Dakota Valley High School. Click here for a recap.
