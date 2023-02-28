A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Norwalk nabbed it to nudge past Sioux City S.C. East 64-58 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Storm Lake. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.