NSAA approves 4-day format for state basketball tournament, eliminating LPS sites

The girls and boys state basketball tournament will have a new format for the third year in a row.

This time around, the NSAA is hoping that the format is here to stay.

While a three-day tournament had been the norm in previous years, the NSAA approved a change to a four-day state tournament format at its monthly board of directors meeting on Friday.

Each of the girls and boys state basketball tournaments will now run from Wednesday to Saturday, with a day of rest for the classes that begin play on Wednesday.

Notably, Lincoln Public Schools sites will be no longer be used for any state basketball contests other than third-place games. Fan experience, including seating limits and parking availability, was a major consideration in the NSAA's decision to move contests out of the LPS gyms.

Instead, Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center will host all of the state tournament games.

“These kids deserve to play in a championship venue, and it’s Pinnacle Bank Arena and Devaney that are the championship venues," said board member Ryan Ruhl during the open comment session.

A survey sent out to member schools following the April board of directors meeting revealed a preference for the four-day format rather than the traditional three days. According to NSAA executive director Jay Bellar, roughly 60% of schools supported the four-day format whole 40% preferred three days of competition.

The NSAA is also hoping that increased attendance revenue at the larger arenas will help offset the cost of renting the Devaney Center for two additional days. Bellar said that renting two LPS sites for a day had cost roughly $8,000, while renting the Devaney Center for a day incurs a cost of $30,000.

“The tradeoff is financial, but I think the image and convenience of getting fans into those venues speak volumes," board member Bob Reznicek said.

Future considerations for the NSAA include how district speech contests will be impacted by the new format, and how to rotate which classes start their state tournament journey on Wednesday as opposed to Thursday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0