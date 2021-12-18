Omaha Millard South rains all over Sioux City S.C. North 71-31

Omaha Millard South offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Sioux City S.C. North with an all-around effort during this 71-31 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 18.
