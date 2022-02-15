 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha Skutt Catholic imposes its will on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 76-55

Omaha Skutt Catholic offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic with an all-around effort during this 76-55 victory at Omaha Skutt Catholic High on February 15 in Nebraska boys high school basketball action.

Recently on February 10 , Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared up on Orange City Unity Christian in a basketball game . For more, click here.

