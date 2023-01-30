 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Onawa West Monona can't hang with Kingsley-Pierson 50-36

Kingsley-Pierson stretched out and finally snapped Onawa West Monona to earn a 50-36 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 30.

Last season, Kingsley-Pierson and Onawa West Monona faced off on February 1, 2022 at Kingsley-Pierson High School. For more, click here.

Recently on January 17, Kingsley-Pierson squared off with Correctionville River Valley in a basketball game. For more, click here.

