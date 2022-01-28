Onawa West Monona delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Moville Woodbury Central 62-57

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Onawa West Monona didn't mind, dispatching Moville Woodbury Central 62-57 on January 28 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, Moville Woodbury Central faced off against Onawa West Monona and Moville Woodbury Central took on Holstein Ridge View on January 21 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.