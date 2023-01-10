Onawa West Monona slips past Sloan Westwood 67-59

Onawa West Monona swapped jabs before dispatching Sloan Westwood 67-59 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 10.
Last season, Onawa West Monona and Sloan Westwood squared off with February 4, 2022 at Onawa West Monona High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.