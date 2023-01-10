Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley posts win at LeMars' expense 69-57

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley still prevailed 69-57 against LeMars in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
