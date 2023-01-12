Orange City Unity Christian ekes out victory against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 57-56

A tight-knit tilt turned in Orange City Unity Christian's direction just enough to squeeze past Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 57-56 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Orange City Unity Christian squared off with January 21, 2022 at Orange City Unity Christian High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 6, Orange City Unity Christian faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic took on Hinton on January 6 at Hinton High School. For more, click here.
