Orange City Unity Christian soars over Hinton 59-37

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Orange City Unity Christian broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 59-37 explosion on Hinton in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 13.
Last season, Orange City Unity Christian and Hinton faced off on January 18, 2022 at Hinton High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Orange City Unity Christian faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Hinton took on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic on January 6 at Hinton High School. Click here for a recap.
