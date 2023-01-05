Over and out: Wakefield punches through Moville Woodbury Central 70-18

Wakefield showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Moville Woodbury Central 70-18 at Moville Woodbury Central High on January 5 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Wakefield and Moville Woodbury Central played in a 65-44 game on January 6, 2022. Click here for a recap.
