Paul Bruns scores 29 as Dakota Valley qualifies for state tournament, Vermillion also qualfies for state

When in doubt, depend on the Bruns brothers.
On Tuesday night in Centerville, South Dakota, the Dakota Valley boys basketball team earned a spot at next week's Class A state tournament with a 65-47 victory over Sisseton in the SoDak 16.
As they have all season long, the Bruns brothers provided the firepower for the Panthers. University of North Dakota-bound senior Paul Bruns scored 12 points in the first quarter and finished with 29 for the night, while sophomore Isaac Bruns scored 15.
On the season, Paul Bruns is averaging 28 points per game.
“He gets them in so many different ways,” Dakota Valley coach Jason Kleis said. “He gets them inside, gets them from three, gets them pulling up, he’s a tough matchup for other teams. He’s shown the ability to pass it out of double teams, and he has done a nice job this year of getting more assists. He is obviously one of the big keys why we are where we are at.”
In addition to his 29 points, Bruns had five steals in the game, along with nine assists.
“I just had to go whatever my team needed me to do tonight,” Bruns said. “My teammates stepped up big tonight. Randy Rosenquist had a great game. We all played great defense, especially in that first half, to get us that big lead. We fought for this in the playoffs all year, and we’re super excited to be back.”
As a team, Dakota Valley shot 53.1 percent from the field against Sisseton, including 8-of-21 from 3-point territory. Senior Chayce Montagne led the Panthers with seven assists.
The Panthers got off to a hot start with 22 points in the first quarter and 23 in the second to take a 35-17 lead over the Redmen. Dakota Valley put up 24 more points in the third quarter to extend the lead to 59-36, and then scored six in the final frame to make the winning score 65-47.
With the victory, its eight in a row, Dakota Valley improves its season record to 21-2 on the season, while the Redmen end their season at 13-10.
Sisseton senior Dylan Goodhart had a team-high 15 points, while Xavier Donnell was close behind with 12.
Dakota Valley will play again in the first round of the Class A state tournament at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on March 18. The Panthers will go in as the No. 2 seed, and will play No. 7 seed Winner in the first round.
Winner has a 20-2 record on the season, and beat Mobridge-Pollock on Tuesday night in the SoDak 16, 53-50. The Warriors are led on offense by senior Brady Fritz, who averages 26.5 points per game.
“We’ll watch some film and try to get acquainted with them, but mostly worry about our guys,” Kleis said. “Trying to get better this week, and not get content. That is the key, I think. You don’t want to be fat and happy going to the state tournament. You want to be hungry, and trying to keep grinding.”
For the elder Bruns, it is his fourth time qualifying for state, but after last year’s state tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19, he is eager to get another chance at the title.
“We’re really hungry to hopefully get to play this time,” Bruns said. “We know that it isn’t always guaranteed. When you go out there, and when we get the chance, play super hard because you never know.”
VERMILLION 67, MILBANK 37: Vermillion earned its first state boys basketball tournament since 1989 with a win over the Bulldogs in a Class A SoDak 16 in Mitchell, S.D. Tuesday.
Jakob Dobney led the way for the Tanagers with 30 points while Dillon Gestring scored 19 points.
Vermillion held a 28-25 at half but outscored the Bulldogs 39-12 after the break to claim the Class A state berth.