Paul Bruns scores 29 as Dakota Valley qualifies for state tournament, Vermillion also qualfies for state

When in doubt, depend on the Bruns brothers.

On Tuesday night in Centerville, South Dakota, the Dakota Valley boys basketball team earned a spot at next week's Class A state tournament with a 65-47 victory over Sisseton in the SoDak 16.

As they have all season long, the Bruns brothers provided the firepower for the Panthers. University of North Dakota-bound senior Paul Bruns scored 12 points in the first quarter and finished with 29 for the night, while sophomore Isaac Bruns scored 15.

On the season, Paul Bruns is averaging 28 points per game.

“He gets them in so many different ways,” Dakota Valley coach Jason Kleis said. “He gets them inside, gets them from three, gets them pulling up, he’s a tough matchup for other teams. He’s shown the ability to pass it out of double teams, and he has done a nice job this year of getting more assists. He is obviously one of the big keys why we are where we are at.”

In addition to his 29 points, Bruns had five steals in the game, along with nine assists.