Paul Bruns scores 37 as Dakota Valley clinches third place in Class A basketball tournament

On Saturday, it was all about redemption for the Dakota Valley boys’ basketball team.
One day after losing in the state semifinals to Sioux Valley by a 62-57 score, the Panthers bounced back with a 69-60 win over Dell Rapids, to clinch third place at the South Dakota Class A Tournament.
Fittingly, the Bruns brothers led the team to victory in their final game together. Both finished with double-doubles, as senior Paul Bruns scored 37 points and collected 17 rebounds, while sophomore Isaac Bruns had 17 points and 11 rebounds.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Dakota Valley head coach Jason Kleis said. “They’re both such special kids, and they’re so competitive and tough. Great basketball players, and they’re so much a part of what we did this year. It was great to see them have a good ending.”
The Panthers offense got hot from the opening tip, scoring 20 points in the first quarter and 14 in the second to take a 34-28 halftime advantage. In the third, Dell Rapids scored 17 points to pull within five at the start of the fourth quarter, but Dakota Valley put up 19 more points in the final frame to clinch its final win of the season.
As a team, Dakota Valley shot 46 percent from the floor, with 38 rebounds. The Panthers were successful on 14-of-17 shots from the free-throw line.
“What a way to go out for (Paul),” Kleis said. “Not how we hoped, or how we thought, but it takes a little bit of the bad taste from last night out of our mouth. It’s great to see him end on a win, and go out playing like that.”
After the heartbreak of Friday night’s loss, Kleis admitted that it was going to be tough to get his team motivated to come back and play another game. But finishing strong was something that Kleis stressed to his team all season long.
“We have the rest of our lives to reflect on the season,” Kleis said. “We only had one more day to grit through and try to figure this out. It took a lot of guts. Our guys showed a lot of guts today, coming back after what happened last night.”
With the victory, Dakota Valley finishes with a 23-3 overall record, while Dell Rapids finishes at 17-8. In the end, though they didn’t accomplish their biggest goal of a state title, this year’s Panthers will always be special to Kleis.
With a third-place finish, the team has a spot locked up in the school's trophy case.
“I think we were a whisker away from winning the whole thing,” Kleis said. “It’ll forever be disappointing, the way last night went. I don’t know if we will ever fully get over that. But it doesn’t take away from our guys and how they played last night, played this tournament, and played the whole season. It'll forever be, if not the most, it’ll be right there with the most special teams I’ve coached.”
On Friday night, the Panthers saw their state championship hopes come to an end, as the team lost to No. 3 seed Sioux Valley in the Class A state semifinals, 62-57, in Sioux Falls, S.D.
For the second straight night, the Panthers let their opponent storm back from a double-digit third quarter deficit, but after this one, coach Jason Kleis said that he couldn't fault his team's play in the loss.
The Panthers finished the game with 18 personal fouls. In response, the Cossacks were successful on 16-of-19 free throws.
"It seemed like if we'd stand there, there was a foul called on us when they would drive," Kleis said. "They would just kind of drive into us, and they shot a ton of free throws. That is kind of where they won the game in the fourth quarter."
On Thursday, Dakota Valley pulled it out, as a crucial fourth-quarter bucket from Paul Bruns and a steal from Randy Rosenquist in the final minute boosted the team to victory over Winner, after the Warriors erased the Panthers’ 13-point lead to pull within one.
But the Panthers couldn’t pull off another magical finish on Friday. The Cossacks outscored Dakota Valley in the final quarter, 21-10, to claim the win and advance to the state title game.
Elsewhere in the Class A tournament, No.1 seed Vermillion ended its season with a 78-49 victory over Winner, to clinch seventh place at state.