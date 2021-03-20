Paul Bruns scores 37 as Dakota Valley clinches third place in Class A basketball tournament

“What a way to go out for (Paul),” Kleis said. “Not how we hoped, or how we thought, but it takes a little bit of the bad taste from last night out of our mouth. It’s great to see him end on a win, and go out playing like that.”

After the heartbreak of Friday night’s loss, Kleis admitted that it was going to be tough to get his team motivated to come back and play another game. But finishing strong was something that Kleis stressed to his team all season long.

“We have the rest of our lives to reflect on the season,” Kleis said. “We only had one more day to grit through and try to figure this out. It took a lot of guts. Our guys showed a lot of guts today, coming back after what happened last night.”

With the victory, Dakota Valley finishes with a 23-3 overall record, while Dell Rapids finishes at 17-8. In the end, though they didn’t accomplish their biggest goal of a state title, this year’s Panthers will always be special to Kleis.

With a third-place finish, the team has a spot locked up in the school's trophy case.