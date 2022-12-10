 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paullina South O'Brien manhandles Sloan Westwood 77-44

It would have taken a herculean effort for Sloan Westwood to claim this one, and Paullina South O'Brien wouldn't allow that in a 77-44 decision in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Paullina South O'Brien and Sloan Westwood squared off with December 11, 2021 at Paullina South O'Brien High School last season. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 3, Sloan Westwood squared off with Hinton in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

