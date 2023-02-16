With little to no wiggle room, Paullina South O'Brien nosed past Kingsley-Pierson 44-35 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on Feb. 16.

In recent action on Feb. 6, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Onawa West Monona . For a full recap, click here. Paullina South O'Brien took on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic on Feb. 10 at Paullina South O'Brien High School. Click here for a recap.

